TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.59.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,999. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.41.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. TripAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $469,170,000 after purchasing an additional 463,213 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $65,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 26,507 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $2,826,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $13,637,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.