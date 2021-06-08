Trodl Market Capitalization Hits $1.13 Million (TRO)

Trodl (CURRENCY:TRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last week, Trodl has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Trodl has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $57,868.00 worth of Trodl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trodl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00065054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.00244564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.90 or 0.00226335 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.23 or 0.01244185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,486.90 or 0.99857179 BTC.

Trodl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,078,577 coins. Trodl’s official Twitter account is @trodlcom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trodl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trodl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trodl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

