True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.58

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.58 and last traded at C$7.57, with a volume of 37399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.51.

TNT.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut shares of True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “na” rating and issued a C$6.75 price objective (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Laurentian cut shares of True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.89.

The stock has a market cap of C$659.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.74%.

About True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

