TrueFi Price Hits $0.28 (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000864 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $40.00 million and $4.79 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00072240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00026714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.46 or 0.01000968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.67 or 0.09648465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00051012 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TRU is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

