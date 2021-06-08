Truegame (TGAME) Price Down 10.8% This Week

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. Truegame has a market capitalization of $83,043.15 and approximately $2,614.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Truegame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00069566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00026476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.74 or 0.00952980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.95 or 0.09461467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00050349 BTC.

Truegame Coin Profile

TGAME is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.