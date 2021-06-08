TrumpCoin Price Up 3.8% This Week (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0848 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $560,221.28 and $3,050.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00070432 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00044846 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00266932 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00042217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008769 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

