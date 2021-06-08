TrustVerse Price Up 43.9% Over Last Week (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded up 43.9% against the US dollar. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $524,772.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00071926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00026692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.69 or 0.00994894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.72 or 0.09611357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00050704 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

