TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Director Robert N. Frerichs Sells 5,908 Shares

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $649,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,007. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $113.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TTEC by 1,885.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

