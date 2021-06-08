Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.92 and last traded at $77.07. Approximately 2,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 36,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.04.

Separately, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tucows in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $818.79 million, a PE ratio of 166.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in Tucows during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tucows by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tucows by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Tucows by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tucows by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

