Tudor Pickering Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$42.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PPL. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.53.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up C$0.97 on Tuesday, hitting C$39.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,266. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.84. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$26.77 and a one year high of C$39.60.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4715494 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

