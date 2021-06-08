Tudor Pickering Reaffirms Hold Rating for Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s previous close.

CPG has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.54.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,317,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,510. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.00. The stock has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.41 and a 1 year high of C$5.87.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$625.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.8086011 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

