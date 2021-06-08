Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21 million-25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.50 million.

Shares of NYSE TUFN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.41. 240,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,572. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $305.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

