Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor Sells 50,000 Shares

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TPC stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $15.58. 329,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,613. The company has a market cap of $793.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 315.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 338.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

