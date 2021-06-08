Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor Sells 50,000 Shares

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of TPC stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $15.58. 329,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,613. The company has a market cap of $793.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $20.24.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 315.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 338.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
Tutor Perini Company Profile
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
