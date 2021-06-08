Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $78 million-81 million.

Several brokerages have commented on TUYA. Bank of America raised shares of Tuya from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tuya in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TUYA traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,522. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73. Tuya has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $27.65.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Tuya will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

