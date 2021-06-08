Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Raised to $525.00 at Piper Sandler

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $505.00 to $525.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TYL. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.00.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $407.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.71. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 92.42 and a beta of 0.56.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total transaction of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,535,441.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,927,000 after acquiring an additional 528,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $171,470,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $72,922,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

