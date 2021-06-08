Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.650-6.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $446.00.

TYL stock traded up $4.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $411.94. 1,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,370. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 92.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total transaction of $3,970,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,535,441.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

