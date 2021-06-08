Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.