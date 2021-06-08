U.S. Concrete Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 6,184 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,765% compared to the typical volume of 160 put options.

USCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,295.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,099 shares of company stock valued at $398,494 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USCR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, THB Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 130,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ USCR opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. U.S. Concrete has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Concrete will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

