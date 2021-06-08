UBS Group Analysts Give Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) a GBX 3,575 Price Target

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) has been given a GBX 3,575 ($46.71) target price by UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 23.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WIZZ. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,788 ($75.62) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,880 ($63.76) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,425 ($70.88) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,716.07 ($61.62).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 4,643 ($60.66) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.78 billion and a PE ratio of -9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,791.42. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10).

In other Wizz Air news, insider William Franke sold 5,905,389 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total transaction of £307,080,228 ($401,202,283.77).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.