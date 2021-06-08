Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.500-11.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.70 billion-7.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.41 billion.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $8.72 on Tuesday, reaching $341.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $351.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.41.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $338.09.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. In the last three months, insiders have sold 907,170 shares of company stock worth $284,391,333. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

