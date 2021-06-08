Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $507.61 Million

Analysts expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to post $507.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $505.00 million and the highest is $510.22 million. Ultra Clean posted sales of $344.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $392,389.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,205.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,490 shares of company stock worth $2,087,185. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 4,167.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 580,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 566,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 11.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 40.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.63.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

