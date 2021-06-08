Ultra (UOS) Price Up 31.7% This Week

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $104.39 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001121 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,922.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $573.11 or 0.01740780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.73 or 0.00485182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00060366 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00021526 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000052 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003654 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,789,762 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

