UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Sells $230,043.20 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $230,043.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

UMBF traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $96.17. The company had a trading volume of 120,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,330. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.79 and a 52-week high of $99.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 635.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

