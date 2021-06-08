UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

UMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Aegis started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In other UMH Properties news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders acquired a total of 158 shares of company stock worth $3,004 over the last three months. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,981,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,158,000 after purchasing an additional 67,840 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,781,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,153,000 after purchasing an additional 59,301 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $18,069,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 63,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

