Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Trading Down 16.4% This Week

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded down 23.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market capitalization of $204,862.49 and approximately $7,302.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000649 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00064067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.40 or 0.00248290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00228393 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $361.35 or 0.01144380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,426.01 or 0.99523654 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

