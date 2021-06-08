Unicly Hashmasks Collection Trading Down 5.9% Over Last Week (UMASK)

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can currently be bought for about $0.0383 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a total market cap of $3.83 million and $1,069.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00064129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.64 or 0.00238207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00221069 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $396.48 or 0.01200932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,076.59 or 1.00187633 BTC.

About Unicly Hashmasks Collection

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

