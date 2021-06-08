UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.55

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 18735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNCFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

