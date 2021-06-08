Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) SVP Gerald P. Kenney Sells 12,790 Shares

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $354,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE UIS traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $28.15. The company had a trading volume of 425,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03. Unisys Co. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $28.60.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 20.90%. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Unisys by 573.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Unisys by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Unisys by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.