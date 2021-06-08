United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after buying an additional 1,142,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $212.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $185.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.38. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.59 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

