United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Barclays

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $212.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $99.59 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.38.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

