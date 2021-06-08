United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Barclays

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.
Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $212.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $99.59 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.38.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
