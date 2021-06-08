United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,043,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 84,396 shares during the period. United Therapeutics comprises about 0.7% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.33% of United Therapeutics worth $174,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $72,249,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,976. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $212.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,689 in the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

