Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.38 Million

Analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to post sales of $122.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.90 million. Universal Display reported sales of $57.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $553.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $545.90 million to $560.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $677.93 million, with estimates ranging from $653.82 million to $700.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

OLED has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,359,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,496,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,060,000 after purchasing an additional 35,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,387,000 after purchasing an additional 74,897 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $215.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $143.51 and a 12-month high of $262.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

