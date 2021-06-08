Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 459,106 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Universal Health Services worth $153,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UHS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,554,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,438,000 after purchasing an additional 567,789 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,781,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $713,012,000 after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,237,000 after acquiring an additional 122,013 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.82.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $157.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,298. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $162.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

