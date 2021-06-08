UnlimitedIP Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $307,994.00 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $7.57 million and $307,994.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00072657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00027075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.26 or 0.00993477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.78 or 0.09652015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00050963 BTC.

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

