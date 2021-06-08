UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.22 Million

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.65 or 0.00008295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $4.22 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.30 or 0.00479881 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00012117 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000520 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000721 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

