Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Hits $20.79 on Major Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $207.93 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $20.79 or 0.00065090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00070935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00026148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.13 or 0.00983374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.35 or 0.09486306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00050619 BTC.

Uquid Coin Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

