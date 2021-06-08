Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.49. Urban One shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 2,649,316 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban One from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Urban One alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $317.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UONEK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Urban One by 574.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 155,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.