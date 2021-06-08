Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of UBA stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 144,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $785.49 million, a P/E ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 1.08. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $19.04.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBA. B. Riley upped their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

