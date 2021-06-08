Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.207 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

UBP stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646. The stock has a market cap of $625.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 17.05%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

