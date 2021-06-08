USDJ Achieves Market Cap of $14.87 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $14.87 million and $23.14 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00064251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00251066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00227586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.24 or 0.01159011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,979.51 or 1.00109726 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

