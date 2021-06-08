USDK Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.72 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.72 million and $192.89 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One USDK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00065816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00267999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.15 or 0.00234527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.86 or 0.01242907 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,023.23 or 1.00387877 BTC.

About USDK

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

