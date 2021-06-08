Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

NYSE UTZ traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 587,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Utz Brands has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $30.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTZ. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Utz Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Utz Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.13.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

