V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.050-3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.80 billion-11.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.41 billion.

Shares of VFC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,606,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.91. V.F. has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. V.F. has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.33.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

