v.systems Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.77 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One v.systems coin can currently be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, v.systems has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $61.20 million and approximately $13.77 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

v.systems Coin Profile

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,218,712,177 coins and its circulating supply is 2,295,103,713 coins. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

Buying and Selling v.systems

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

