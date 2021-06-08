Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vail Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $334.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1,193.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $172.88 and a 1 year high of $338.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.34.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.62.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

