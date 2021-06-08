Valmont Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of VMI stock traded down $3.41 on Tuesday, reaching $243.32. 159,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,237. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $104.11 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.02.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

