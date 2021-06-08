Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.300-10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.25 billion.

NYSE:VMI traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.32. The stock had a trading volume of 159,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,306. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.02. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $104.11 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

VMI has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.33.

In related news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.