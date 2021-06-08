Valneva SE’s Quiet Period Will End on June 15th (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva’s (NASDAQ:VALN) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, June 15th. Valneva had issued 2,318,881 shares in its initial public offering on May 6th. The total size of the offering was $61,241,647 based on an initial share price of $26.41. During Valneva’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Valneva in a report on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Get Valneva alerts:

VALN opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. Valneva has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $31.33.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.