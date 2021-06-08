Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.50

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and traded as high as $32.20. Value Line shares last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 3,798 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $303.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 46.98%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Value Line by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Value Line by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Value Line by 5.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 125,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.