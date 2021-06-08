Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 183.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.1% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,320,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,038,000 after acquiring an additional 133,468 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 277,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $164.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

